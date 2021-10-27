Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $16 billion-$16.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.30 billion.Teva Pharmaceutical Industries also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.50-2.70 EPS.

TEVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.40.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

NYSE:TEVA traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $9.12. 321,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,747,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $506,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.