Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-2.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.0-16.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.35 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEVA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

NYSE:TEVA opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $506,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.