Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TEXTAINER GROUP is the worlds largest lessor of intermodal containers with a total fleet of more than 1.3 million containers, representing over 2,000,000 TEU. They lease containers to more than 400 shipping lines and other lessees, including each of the world’s top 20 container lines. Yhey are also the primary supplier of leased containers to the U.S. Military. Their goal is to be the most reliable lessor of containers in locations where their customers need them. They have provided an average of more than 100,000 TEU of new containers per year for the past 10 years, and have been one of the largest purchasers of new containers among container lessors over the same period. They are also one of the largest sellers of used containers , having sold an average of more than 53,000 containers per year for the last five years. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

TGH stock opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.35. Textainer Group has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $39.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.64.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $187.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.96 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 29.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Textainer Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 47.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 230.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the second quarter valued at $122,000. 41.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

