Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.10 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to report sales of $3.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Textron’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.99 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.22 billion. Textron posted sales of $2.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Textron will report full-year sales of $12.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.56 billion to $12.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.30 billion to $13.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Textron.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TXT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.38.

Textron stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,262. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. Textron has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $75.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Textron by 86.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 9,991 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Textron by 12.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Textron by 5.5% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 56,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Textron by 1.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,951,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $478,027,000 after buying an additional 100,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Textron by 302.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after buying an additional 88,926 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Textron (TXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.