Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,780,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 156,299 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.79% of Textron worth $122,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Textron by 2.8% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Textron by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Textron by 1.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Textron by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT opened at $72.46 on Wednesday. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $75.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.38.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

