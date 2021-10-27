TFI International (TFII) to Release Earnings on Thursday

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) is scheduled to announce its Q3 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. On average, analysts expect TFI International to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TFI International stock opened at $115.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. TFI International has a 52-week low of $43.77 and a 52-week high of $119.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. TFI International’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$104.95 price target (down from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.95 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.95 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.27.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

