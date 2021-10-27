The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.25 million. The Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share.

AAN opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.69. The Aaron’s has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.99 million and a P/E ratio of 8.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Aaron’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $396,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Aaron’s stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 146.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,896 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of The Aaron’s worth $6,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

