The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) & UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Critical Contrast

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) and UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get The Bancorp alerts:

The Bancorp has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMB Financial has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for The Bancorp and UMB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 UMB Financial 0 0 3 0 3.00

The Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential downside of 39.37%. UMB Financial has a consensus price target of $112.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.60%. Given UMB Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe UMB Financial is more favorable than The Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.0% of The Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of UMB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of The Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of UMB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The Bancorp and UMB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bancorp 32.24% 17.38% 1.53% UMB Financial 29.15% 13.90% 1.23%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Bancorp and UMB Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bancorp $295.40 million 6.05 $80.08 million $1.38 22.71 UMB Financial $1.37 billion 3.69 $286.50 million $6.12 17.08

UMB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than The Bancorp. UMB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

The Bancorp beats UMB Financial on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines. The Payments segment comprises of prepaid and debit cards, card payments, automated clearing house processing and healthcare accounts. The Corporate segment includes the firm’s investment portfolio, corporate overhead and non-allocated expenses. The company was founded by Betzy Z. Cohen on July 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services. The Institutional Banking segment is a combination of banking services, fund services, and asset management services provided to institutional clients. The Personal Banking segment combines consumer banking and wealth management services offered to clients and delivered through personal relationships and the firm’s bank branches, ATM network, and internet banking. The company was founded was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.