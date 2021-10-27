The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.82% and a net margin of 0.95%. The Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The Brink’s updated its FY21 guidance to $4.50 to $4.60 EPS.

Shares of BCO traded up $4.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.84. 6,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,866. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The Brink’s has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $84.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.45 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

In related news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 11,190 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $895,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $998,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,466 shares of company stock worth $2,194,240 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

About The Brink’s

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

