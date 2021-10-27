The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,339 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $10,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 73.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the second quarter worth $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter worth $65,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Clorox from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Argus cut The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.28.

NYSE CLX opened at $161.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $156.23 and a 1-year high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.97.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

