The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,201 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.16% of The Ensign Group worth $7,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $70.32 on Wednesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.25 and a 12-month high of $98.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.52.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $638.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.03 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.82%. On average, analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

ENSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.40.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.