The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 703,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,531 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $223,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $1,033,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $2,222,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 872,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,697,000 after acquiring an additional 29,747 shares in the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EL opened at $331.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $324.78 and its 200-day moving average is $315.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.25 and a 12-month high of $347.82.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.00.

In other news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total value of $1,011,351.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,432.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,182,174.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,393.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 216,728 shares of company stock worth $72,868,619. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

