The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,927 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,289 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.10% of The First of Long Island worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLIC. FMR LLC grew its position in The First of Long Island by 310.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,628,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,286 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in The First of Long Island during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in The First of Long Island by 482.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 80,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 66,773 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in The First of Long Island by 2.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,223,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,256,000 after acquiring an additional 62,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in The First of Long Island in the second quarter valued at approximately $545,000. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of FLIC stock opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. The First of Long Island Co. has a 1 year low of $14.83 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.32 million. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from The First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

