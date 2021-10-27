The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,870 Price Target

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) received a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) price target from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,625 ($21.23) to GBX 1,540 ($20.12) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,460 ($19.07) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,546.93 ($20.21).

GSK traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,441.20 ($18.83). The company had a trading volume of 6,098,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,119,893. The company has a market capitalization of £72.52 billion and a PE ratio of 16.61. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a one year high of GBX 1,528.80 ($19.97). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,438.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,396.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

