The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Given New $450.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.29.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE:GS opened at $417.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $399.48 and a 200 day moving average of $377.16. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $420.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 20,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after buying an additional 17,591 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 446,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $145,860,000 after buying an additional 24,837 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 57,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,953,000 after buying an additional 27,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.