The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2021

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) in a research report report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group reissued a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $242.67.

Shares of EJTTF stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. easyJet has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.96.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

