The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) in a research report report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group reissued a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $242.67.

Shares of EJTTF stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. easyJet has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.96.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

