The Green Organic Dutchman (TSE:TGOD) Stock Price Down 2.9%

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSE:TGOD) was down 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 19,704,275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 642% from the average daily volume of 2,656,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$89.95 million and a PE ratio of -0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.77.

The Green Organic Dutchman Company Profile (TSE:TGOD)

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities.

