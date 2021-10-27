The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:HSL) Stock Price Down 0.5%

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,199.63 ($15.67) and last traded at GBX 1,204 ($15.73). Approximately 69,994 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 106,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,210 ($15.81).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,293.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,267.60. The company has a market capitalization of £908.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Get The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of GBX 16.75 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.05%.

In related news, insider Kevin Carter acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,213 ($15.85) per share, for a total transaction of £30,325 ($39,619.81).

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:HSL)

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.