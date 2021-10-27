The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 459 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 13.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 17.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UFPT stock opened at $62.11 on Wednesday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $71.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.49 and its 200 day moving average is $59.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.50 million, a P/E ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 0.96.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $50.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. On average, analysts predict that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of engineering products and components to customers in the aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer, electronics, and industrial markets. Its manufacturing operations include cutting, routing, molding, vacuum-forming, laminating, radio frequency and impulse welding, and assembling.

