The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires Shares of 12,965 Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 29,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,966,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,897,000 after purchasing an additional 705,526 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. 46.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.01 million and a P/E ratio of -4.75. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.80.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). Equities research analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $198,675.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,368,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.