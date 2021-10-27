The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $279,000 Position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,044 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RBCAA. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. 26.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $30,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Republic Bancorp stock opened at $53.29 on Wednesday. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 26.81%.

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

