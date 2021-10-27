The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $295,000 Stake in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Veru were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veru by 1,877.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Veru by 523.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. 30.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VERU opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. Veru Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $24.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.37. The stock has a market cap of $654.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -819.18 and a beta of 0.63.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 million. On average, analysts expect that Veru Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lucy Lu purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $32,544.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VERU shares. TheStreet raised Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

