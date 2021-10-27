The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 2,062 Shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Vapotherm worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 337.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vapotherm in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vapotherm by 110.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Vapotherm by 58.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vapotherm in the third quarter worth about $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Vapotherm news, CAO Joel F. Dube sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $28,983.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Landry sold 8,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $242,203.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,996 shares of company stock worth $687,539. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VAPO shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of VAPO stock opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. Vapotherm, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $38.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of -1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.03). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 48.01% and a negative net margin of 46.06%. The company had revenue of $20.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

