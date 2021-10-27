The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases New Stake in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 35,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SFT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Shift Technologies during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

SFT stock opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $578.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.74. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $11.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.91 million. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 85.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SFT. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.66.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.