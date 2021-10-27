The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stake in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Passage Bio were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 13,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Passage Bio by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,062,000 after purchasing an additional 99,609 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Passage Bio by 206.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 38,921 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Passage Bio by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Passage Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Passage Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

NASDAQ PASG opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. Passage Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $30.87. The stock has a market cap of $484.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average of $13.31.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.17). As a group, analysts forecast that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

