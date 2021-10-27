The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes $299,000 Position in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 69,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Audacy during the second quarter worth $38,254,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Audacy during the second quarter worth $3,984,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Audacy during the second quarter worth $2,893,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Audacy during the second quarter worth $1,808,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Audacy during the second quarter worth $1,647,000. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Audacy alerts:

In other Audacy news, CEO David J. Field bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,292,500. 17.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AUD stock opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Audacy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $473.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.81.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Audacy had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. Analysts anticipate that Audacy, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

About Audacy

Audacy, Inc engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. Its portfolio includes radio stations, markets, media brands, events, and case studies. The firm creates live, original events, as well as large-scale concerts, intimate live performances with big artists on small stages, and crafted food and beverage events.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Audacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.