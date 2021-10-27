The New York Times (NYT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.35 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The New York Times’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect The New York Times to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The New York Times stock opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.07 and a beta of 0.81. The New York Times has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $58.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. The New York Times’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The New York Times stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 240.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 872,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 616,180 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.52% of The New York Times worth $38,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

