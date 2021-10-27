The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) President Levesque Rati Sahi Sells 1,250 Shares

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $15,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Levesque Rati Sahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 26th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,250 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $17,037.50.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 3,848 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $48,908.08.

On Friday, August 20th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 7,024 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $84,849.92.

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The RealReal, Inc. has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 3.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.06.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 60.88%. The firm had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on REAL shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on The RealReal from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on The RealReal in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The RealReal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 2,898.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,464,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,358 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 46.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,744,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,318 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 36.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,039,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,037 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in The RealReal by 78.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,113,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,765,000 after acquiring an additional 926,385 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in The RealReal by 185.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,383,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,345,000 after acquiring an additional 899,750 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

