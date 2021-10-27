The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SHW traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $318.78. 51,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,330. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $297.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.42. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $318.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $83.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 193,248 shares of company stock worth $56,363,377 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 123.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.12% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $803,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $348.68.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

