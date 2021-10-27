The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The Southern were worth $40,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,175,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,456,502,000 after acquiring an additional 471,093 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,541,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,645 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972,698 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,370,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Southern by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,889,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $958,968,000 after buying an additional 607,206 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO stock opened at $63.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $67.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

SO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.31.

In other The Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $98,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $3,476,370.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,384.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,659 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

