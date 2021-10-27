The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Short Interest Up 1,454.5% in October

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, a growth of 1,454.5% from the September 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
EHGRF stock remained flat at $$2.55 during trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66. The Star Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $2.90.
About The Star Entertainment Group
See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for The Star Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Star Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.