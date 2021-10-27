Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $23.370-$23.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $22.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.10 billion-$37.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.09 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMO. Argus raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $603.55.

TMO opened at $608.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $433.52 and a fifty-two week high of $616.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $568.93 and its 200 day moving average is $516.87.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

