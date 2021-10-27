Think Investments LP Invests $22.21 Million in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Think Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 421,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,205,000. Herbalife Nutrition comprises about 2.9% of Think Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Think Investments LP owned approximately 0.36% of Herbalife Nutrition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.56. 6,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,107. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.14. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12-month low of $41.31 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

HLF has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.90 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 13,625 shares of company stock valued at $640,166. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Herbalife Nutrition Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.