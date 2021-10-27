Third Point LLC Has $302.90 Million Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Third Point LLC cut its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,250,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 560,400 shares during the period. IQVIA comprises approximately 1.8% of Third Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Third Point LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $302,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IQV. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,400,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,775,310,000 after purchasing an additional 797,361 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 68.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,656,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,330,000 after purchasing an additional 674,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 190.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 919,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,562,000 after purchasing an additional 602,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.79.

NYSE:IQV traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $255.92. 9,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.73 and its 200-day moving average is $242.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.65 and a 1-year high of $265.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

