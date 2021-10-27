Third Point LLC Has $498.82 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Third Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.9% of Third Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Third Point LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $498,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 125.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. regents capital Ltd acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $15.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,391.19. 63,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,392,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,353.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,381.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.23.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

