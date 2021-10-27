Third Point LLC Invests $14.24 Million in CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLTU)

Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLTU) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMLTU. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter worth $13,688,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter worth $11,251,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter worth $10,950,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter worth $7,665,000. Finally, Price Michael F bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter worth $5,475,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CMLTU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.33. 114,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,763. CM Life Sciences III Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25.

CM Life Sciences III Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

