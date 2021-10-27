Third Point LLC Takes $134.12 Million Position in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,084,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,119,000. Third Point LLC owned 12.85% of Cano Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 29.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CANO stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.84. 120,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,589. Cano Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $393.16 million during the quarter.

CANO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cano Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Cano Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

In other Cano Health news, insider Richard Aguilar bought 51,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $613,118.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,118.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marlow Hernandez acquired 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.82 per share, with a total value of $116,858.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,314,711 shares of company stock worth $14,262,011.

Cano Health Profile

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

