THORChain (RUNE) Trading 69.4% Higher This Week

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 26th. One THORChain coin can now be bought for $12.62 or 0.00020814 BTC on major exchanges. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $3.24 billion and $118.29 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 69.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.67 or 0.00073650 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00077799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.06 or 0.00103975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,710.14 or 1.00100724 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,122.70 or 0.06797634 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002676 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 256,710,215 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

