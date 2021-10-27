ThreeFold Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. ThreeFold has a total market cap of $3.61 million and $30,203.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ThreeFold has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One ThreeFold coin can now be bought for about $0.0445 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00071841 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00069577 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00106818 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00071784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00097010 BTC.

ThreeFold Profile

ThreeFold (TFT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . ThreeFold’s official message board is forum.threefold.io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io

According to CryptoCompare, “

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

“

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

