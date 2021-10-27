Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the September 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:THUPY traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272. Thule Group AB has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.97.
Thule Group AB (publ) Company Profile
