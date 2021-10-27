Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp. operates as the manufacturer and retailer of instant noodles, beverages and baked goods in the Peoples’ Republic of China. The Company markets its products majorly under the brand name Master Kong. Its instant noodle products include Noodles with Braised Beef, Noodles with Spicy Beef, Noodles with Stewed Mushroom and Chicken and Noodles with Fresh Shrimp and Fish. Tingyi offers RTD tea, bottled water and fruit juice as its major products under its beverage business. Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Tianjin, Peoples’ Republic of China. “

TCYMF stock opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of -0.12. Tingyi has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, produces and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. The company offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

