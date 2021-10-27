Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Acquires 4,979 Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $5,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of frontdoor by 1,406.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in frontdoor in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in frontdoor by 193.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in frontdoor during the first quarter worth about $113,000. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTDR traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.98. 3,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.30 and a 200 day moving average of $48.52. frontdoor, inc. has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 299.43%. The business had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

