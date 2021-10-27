Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Makes New $1.70 Million Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Alibaba Group by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,672,000 after purchasing an additional 306,055 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $811,269,000 after purchasing an additional 236,236 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,837,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,206,000 after acquiring an additional 48,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.49 on Wednesday, reaching $168.50. The company had a trading volume of 360,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,228,371. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.75. The firm has a market cap of $458.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $138.43 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $14.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.22.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.