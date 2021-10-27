Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Purchases New Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC acquired a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASML. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in ASML by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of ASML by 620.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 391.7% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.33.

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $17.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $808.50. 19,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,044. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $808.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $726.15. ASML Holding has a one year low of $357.38 and a one year high of $895.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.82%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

