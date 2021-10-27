Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 91.0% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,672,000 after acquiring an additional 306,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $811,269,000 after acquiring an additional 236,236 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,837,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 78.8% in the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after acquiring an additional 48,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA traded down $1.49 on Wednesday, hitting $168.50. 360,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,228,371. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $138.43 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $458.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.75.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $14.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BABA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. DZ Bank cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.22.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

