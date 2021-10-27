Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,455 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $8,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TITN. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at $15,458,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 606.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,268,000 after purchasing an additional 514,051 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,108,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,301,000 after purchasing an additional 129,073 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 236,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 104,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 30,231.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 92,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TITN opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $629.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.77. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $35.24.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $377.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Titan Machinery’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Titan Machinery presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

