Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 782,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251,076 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $20,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tivity Health by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Tivity Health by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Tivity Health by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo purchased 15,000 shares of Tivity Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,792 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,696.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TVTY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tivity Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

NASDAQ TVTY opened at $24.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.38, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.41. Tivity Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $27.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.33 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 592.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

