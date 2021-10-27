Toast, Inc’s (NYSE:TOST) Quiet Period Will End on November 1st

Toast’s (NYSE:TOST) quiet period is set to end on Monday, November 1st. Toast had issued 21,739,131 shares in its public offering on September 22nd. The total size of the offering was $869,565,240 based on an initial share price of $40.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

TOST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.63.

Shares of Toast stock opened at $53.28 on Wednesday. Toast has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $65.99.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000.

