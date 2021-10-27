TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) fell 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $60.50 and last traded at $60.50. 5 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.68.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TODGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $67.95 target price on shares of TOD’S in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of TOD’S in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of TOD’S in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.33.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), e-commerce website, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

