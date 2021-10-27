Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) were down 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.93 and last traded at $14.22. Approximately 8,023 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 570,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CURV shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Torrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.94.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.03.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. As a group, analysts forecast that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Torrid Company Profile (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

